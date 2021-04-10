Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Symphonic Dance' Will Be the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Final Concert of the 2020-21 Season

The WSO will be joined by guest harpist Courtney Hershey Bress.

Apr. 10, 2021  
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's April 10th concert, Symphonic Dance, will be the last concert of its 2020-21 Season. Christopher Dragon will lead the orchestra in lively and melodic dances from Bartok and Debussy and Beethoven's rhythmic Symphony No 7. The WSO will be joined by guest harpist Courtney Hershey Bress.

There are a limited number of in-person seats for the Saturday, April 10th concert at 7:30 pm. Livestream options are available on Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.

​Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/upcomingconcert.

Please note: you only need to purchase ONE virtual subscription per household. Your access code will only work for the day you select to watch the livestream - Sat at 7:30pm or Sun at 2:00pm. The easiest way to watch the livestream is to click on the "Watch" link in your confirmation email from Purple Pass.


