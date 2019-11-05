ROCKAPELLA Will Come to the WYO Theater

A cappella? More like ROCKapella! And they'll be performing at the WYO Friday November 29 at 8:15pm, after Christmas Stroll. You know the guys, one of the most influential a cappella groups of all time and originators of the catchy "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego" jingle. This is your chance to catch them live performing contemporary music and classic holiday favorites on the WYO stage.

Rockapella has become one of the world's most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more influential group out there in this new era of movies like Pitch Perfect, network television a cappella shows, and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere. Rockapella has shown every audience the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. "There's nothing in the way between us and the audience; it's very human music," says Rockapella's human beatbox Jeff Thacher. No instruments, no tracks, no mirrors...but never lame. We make it rock and make it interesting," explains Scott Leonard, the group's chief songwriter, arranger, and an architect of their ever-evolving and imitated dynamic sound. USA Today summed up their lasting appeal: "The best musical instrument of all is the human voice - if you've seen Rockapella you know that's the truth." The New York Times agrees; they're "Pure entertainment"!

DATE: Friday November 29, 2019

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





