Missoula Children's Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring LEGALLY BLONDE JR & More

The season will also feature The Jungle Book, Disney’s The Aristocats Kids and more.

Aug. 22, 2022  
Missoula Children's Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring LEGALLY BLONDE JR & More

The Missoula Children's Theatre has announced a full season of fun for children and families, beginning with a celebration of Arts in Education Week. The Rainbow Fish is based on the beloved international bestseller and award-winning book with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Public performances will be presented by a cast of adults on Sunday, September 25th at 1 and 3PM and tickets are available now at www.MCTinc.org. And that's just the start!

Registration is now open for the following production classes:

The Jungle Book--Grades K-3 September 19-October 5, 2022

Disney's The Aristocats Kids--Grades 3-8 September 27-November 11, 2022

Legally Blonde Jr, The Musical--Grades 7-12 November 29, 2022-February 11, 2023

The Tortoise Versus The Hare-Grades K-12 February 14-March 31, 2023

Red Riding Hood Spring Day camp-Grades K-12 March 20-24, 2023

But wait.......there's even more with MCT's Play in a Day options! This season there are six (6) day-long theatre camps on most Missoula County Public Schools "no school days." Students will rehearse and perform a short original play in just one day!

MCT is excited and eager to offer extraordinary opportunities for your children at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts this 2022-2023 school year! For families new to Missoula, to MCT or just to theatre in general, who may wonder how the classes work, and what to expect at MCT, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192561®id=100&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmctinc.org%2Fchildrens-theatre-in-missoula-2%2Fafterschool-performing-arts-theatre-classes-faq%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Registration, show descriptions and further information can be found at www.MCTinc.org. Box Office hours are Noon to 5pm, M-F and the number is (406) 728-7529.


Missoula Children's Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring LEGALLY BLONDE JR & More
