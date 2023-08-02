Meet the Directors and Learn About Auditioning at MCT This Month

The MCT Center for the Performing Arts is home to the Missoula Children’s Theatre and the Missoula Community Theatre—two unique programs that live under one roof. The Missoula Community Theatre program will bring more people together this year for the productions and each one starts with...THE AUDITION! Have you ever wanted to be on stage but had NO idea what is required of you? Do you watch the productions, wondering if you have what it takes to be on stage, where you can find information about the available roles, and do you need to be a professional dancer to be in a musical? Well, we’re going to stop you right there.......you do NOT have to be a professional anything to be in a Missoula Community Theatre show. You just need to be part of the COMMUNITY!!

On Wednesday evening, August 16th from 7-8:30PM, MCT invites you to “Meet the Directors” of the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre season! They will take you on a ‘tour’ of the audition process (how it works, what you need to know, how long it takes, etc...). MCT knows that auditioning, or “trying out” can be butterfly-producing. Even seasoned actors admit to being nervous at times. By auditioning, you are taking an emotional risk. But MCT is a welcoming place and plays and musicals are all about meeting new people, working together to create something special and.......dare we say........having FUN! So, come have some fun, cookies and lemonade at 7PM on Wednesday, August 16th for this FREE event at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Enter through the Lobby doors just off the parking lot, check out the theatre and audition rooms as MCT unlocks the mystery of...THE AUDITION! Ok, there IS no mystery...that just sounds dramatic. But we ARE a theatre.

The Missoula Community Theatre is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, at auditions and throughout the company as a whole. We strive for artistic excellence and cast the shows with actors who present as best suited to perform the available roles. MCT welcomes all ethnicities, races, gender identities, and abilities. The listing of available ages and/or other specifications are determined by the source material, which MCT is contractually required to follow.

For more information, call (406) 728-7529 or send an email to mct@MCTinc.org