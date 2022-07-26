Lynda Kay Comes to the WYO Theater Next Month

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is excited to present Gretsch Country Artist Lynda Kay of Goliath fame in concert Friday August 26 at 7:30pm as part of Sheridan County's Celebrate the Arts Festival.

Lynda Kay is known for her 4-octave voice, big hair, classic vintage style, and genre spanning songs. She has been compared to Patsy Cline, Karen Carpenter, Dusty Springfield, and Roy Orbison. LA Weekly says, "Lynda Kay's breakthrough was recent, but her journey is the thing of which legends are made." Kay recently released a double-album of 20 new songs titled Black & Gold, whose first song is a duet she recorded and wrote with the late great Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motörhead. Select songs from Lynda Kay's Black & Gold album are featured in the Golden-Globe Award Winning Series Goliath on Amazon Prime where Lynda Kay co-stars as herself in five of the eight Episodes with Billy Bob Thornton. Prior to her casting on Goliath, Lynda Kay appeared as herself on FX's Justified performing her song "Jack & Coke."

Don't miss Lynda Kay's Wyoming premiere at the WYO August 26 and join the rest of the Celebrate the Arts fun with the Ucross Foundation, Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Whitney Center for the Arts and Sheridan Public Arts.

Lynda Kay is sponsored by Kim and Mary Kay Love with additional support from the Best Western Sheridan Center.