Join The 2019 Season Of Giving At The Casper Events Center

Spectra, providers of Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships at the Casper Events Center, is very excited to announce the return of the SEASON OF GIVING.

From December 2-December 31, Spectra's focus will be towards a season of giving, sharing, and promoting social good. Each event will highlight amazing people, charities, and causes with the goal of generating fundraising dollars, raising awareness, and spreading holiday cheer in the Casper Community.

Season of Giving Event Dates and Events are:

Mon, Dec 2 Food Drive and Pet Drive Begins

Fri & Sat, Dec 6 & 7 Lego Robotics Competition - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Fri, Dec 13 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Sat, Dec 14 Booze & Bacon Festival - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Sat, Dec 14 Booze & Bacon Festival - Proceeds Donation to Central WY Hospice

Sat, Dec 14 Big Ticket Giveaway Presentation at Booze & Bacon Festival

Wed, Dec 18 Teen Night

Fri, Dec 20 Family Movie Night

Sat, Dec 21 Breakfast with Santa

Mon, Dec 23 Cookies & Milk with Santa prior to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live

Mon, Dec 23 A Charlie Brown Christmas - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Sun, Dec 29 Three Dog Night - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

* Dates are subject to change. Admission to all events is free. $1 registration fee required for Breakfast with Santa.

Starting Monday, December 2, we will be collecting cash and non-perishable food items for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. We will also be collecting cash, cleaning supplies, pet food and more for the Casper Humane Society. Wish lists and suggested donation items for both organizations can be viewed online at www.CasperEventsCenter.com. Donations can be left at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center through Thursday, December 31st or brought to any upcoming event, including all Season of Giving events.

Bring a donation item to the following events and get a FREE small popcorn from the Casper Events Center concession stand:

Fri, Dec 13 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Sat, Dec 14 Booze & Bacon Festival - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Mon, Dec 23 A Charlie Brown Christmas - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Sun, Dec 29 Three Dog Night - Food Drive & Pet Drive Donations Accepted

Donations must be turned-in to the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center to receive free popcorn voucher. A dollar from every ticket sold to the Booze and Bacon Festival on December 14th will be donated to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.

The Big Ticket Giveaway, courtesy of the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, is a contest that ended on December 2. Winner will get Two Tickets and a Reserved Parking Spot for EVERY EVENT in 2020! The winner of the contest will be announced at the Booze & Bacon Festival on Saturday, December 14th.

Teen Night, sponsored by Wyoming Behavioral Institute, is Wednesday, December 18 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This night of FUN is open to teens ages 13 and up. DJ Nyke will be our emcee and music will be provided by Rocky Mountain Sound and Lights. Activities will include Basketball, Music, Dancing, Pool Tables, Corn Hole, Table Tennis, and more. Thanks to Wyoming Amusements for providing many of the activities and games! Pizza and drinks will be provided courtesy of Pizza Hut and Pepsi. Attendees that bring donations for the Drive will be entered to win a door prize! Parents and guardians are welcome to chaperone their teens.

Family Movie Night is Friday, December 20 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Gather up the family and join us for a night of a family-friendly movie plus kid-friendly crafts and fun! Popcorn and a candy-bar will be provided courtesy of the Casper Events Center. Attendees that bring donations for the Drive will be entered to win a door prize! Movie title to be announced.

Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by Reliant Federal Credit Union, will be held in the Summit Room on Saturday, December 21 from 9 am to 11 am. Santa will be on-site to visit with the kids and get a photo. There will also be coloring and Christmas cookie decorating! Breakfast and activities are free but there is a $1 per person registration fee. All registration fees will be donated to this year's selected organizations. Attendees that bring donations for the Drive will be entered to win a door prize! Registration begins Thursday, December 5th at 11:30 am.

Attend A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on December 23rd and have Cookies and Milk with Santa. Attendees can also get a photo with Santa. Participation is $10 per person plus the cost of the ticket.

For the month of December, when you purchase tickets online, you can round-up your ticket purchase total to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to this year's charities.

To learn more about the Season of Giving, how you can get involved, or to register for Breakfast with Santa, visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com or call the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center at (800) 442-2256.

Along with all of these events, the Spectra team at the Casper Events Center will "Adopt a Family" and provide assistance and gifts to a family in need this holiday season.





