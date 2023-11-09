JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than 3 Weeks!

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than 3 Weeks!

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Jesus Christ Superstar in less than 3 weeks on Wednesday, November 29, at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are selling quickly so make sure to get them soon!

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don't Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

This performance is sponsored by ABC 6/Fox 4 and Planet 105.9.

Tickets, $92, $72, $72 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 




