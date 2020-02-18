INSIDE OUT to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The Ellen Theatre presents the animated feature INSIDE OUT, Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 PM.

This number one box office hit by Disney & Pixar is set in the mind of a young girl named Riley. Her five personified emotions-Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust try to lead her through life as she and her parents adjust to their new surroundings after moving from Minnesota to San Francisco. Winner of the 88th Academy Award for 'Best Animated Feature' - the film features an all-star cast including Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Phyllis Smith, Mindy Kaling, & Lewis Black.

Tickets to Inside Out are only $4 and may be purchased at the door. For more information, please visit theellentheatre.org. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





