Classic Western Film Series Returns to the WYO in January

Four Sundays in January, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will again present the Classic Western Film Series. Each film hosted by a local film buff and Cowboy aficionado.

Started in 2009 by then board member Gene Sturlin, the Classic Western Film Series features guest hosts who touch on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from each film.

This year’s series is curated around western comedies and kicks off Jan. 4 with “Along Came Jones” starring Gary Cooper, hosted by Buck Brannaman. The series continues Jan. 11 with the classic comedy “Destry Rides Again,” starring Jimmy Stewart and Marlene Dietrich, hosted by Craig Johnson. On Jan. 18, Bob Grammens will host “There Was a Crooked Man” starring Kirk Douglas and Henry Fonda; and rounding out the month on Jan. 25, Tommy B will host “Cowboy” starring Jack Lemmon and Glenn Ford.

All films begin at 2 p.m., and each event will include prize giveaways, free popcorn and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

