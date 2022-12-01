Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Have Breakfast With Santa At The Ford Wyoming Center, December 17

Santa will be here at 9:30 am for visits and photos along with special stations for coloring, crafting, writing letters to Santa, and more.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Have Breakfast With Santa At The Ford Wyoming Center, December 17

E&F Towing and Recovery and OVG360 will present BREAKFAST WITH SANTA at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, December 17th.

Stop by the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, December 17th for Breakfast with Santa. Doors open at 8:30 am. Breakfast buffet begins at 9 am. Santa will be here at 9:30 am for visits and photos along with special stations for coloring, crafting, writing letters to Santa, and more.

Tickets are $5 per person and children ages 6 and under are free. Children must still have a ticket for entry. Tickets are on sale now Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 am and will be available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, by phone at 800-442-2256, or online at www.SinclairTix.com.




