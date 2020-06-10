Fort Peck Summer Theatre Announces Changes to Schedule

Fort Peck Summer Theatre has released the following statement regarding their summer season:

Due to continued challenges caused by COVID-19, Fort Peck Summer Theatre has made one more difficult, but necessary and exciting, change to the 2020 season.

Previously announced "Working" has been replaced.

Inspired by "Laugh In" and "The Ed Sullivan Show," people can watch and listen to iconic music, dance sequences, comedy sketches, historic tributes and lots more surprises in a live theatrical extravaganza: "The Big Zany Family Friendly Variety Hour."

Audiences can expect appearances by many FPST alum, local and audience favorites in three different uniquely themed weekends:

•"Outside the Box," July 24-26: "Be inspired to see things from a different angle, explore in unique ways and be silly, with an innovative musical anthology that encourages imaginations to run wild," the promotional material says.

• "Christmas in July," July 31 to Aug. 2, includes "heartwarming and nostalgic interpretations of everyone's favorite classics, as well as some modern material about the pressures, excitement and bustle of the holidays," the material says.

• The material for "Let's Go to the Movies!" Aug. 7-9, asks, "Do you remember where you were the first time you heard Celine (Dion) belt out "Titanic's" anthem "My Heart Will Go On," or first tapped your toes to the opening chords of "Summer Nights" from "Grease?" Did your heart race when you saw Gene Kelly tap dancing in the rain? From the timeless black-and-white Oscar winners, to modern day block busters, FPST honors the magic of the movies."

For more information, people can call 406-526-9943 or visit the website at http://fortpecktheatre.org.

Fort Peck Summer Theatre continues to explore and implement all steps to assure the safety of its audiences and actors. The tickets for "Working" people had previously purchased will automatically be transferred to "The Big Zany Family Friendly Variety Hour." The tickets will be either emailed or mailed within this week, the week of June 8.

The rest of the 2020 Line Up remains as previously announced:

• "The Sunshine Boys," July 3-12

• Ed Asner in "God Help Us," July 17-19

• "Love Letters," Aug. 14-16

• "Wait Until Dark," Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.

