Dervish to Take the Stage At The Ellen Theatre

The band's line-up includes some of Ireland's finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country's most popular singers, Cathy Jordan.

Feb. 18, 2022  
DERVISH, one of Ireland's best known traditional bands, performs for Ellen Theatre audiences on March 15 at 7:00 PM.

Dervish have been bringing Irish traditional music to the world for more than 30 years. They have played festivals from Rock in Rio to Glastonbury, toured with the Irish President and performed at the Great Wall of China. The band's line-up includes some of Ireland's finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country's most popular singers, Cathy Jordan.

Tickets to Dervish are $29.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.


