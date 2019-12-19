December 19th Update: OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Montana Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montana:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Kaleb Jenkins - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 46%

Tanner Scot - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 35%

Joey Carroll - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 12%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Will Menden - WILLY WONKA JR. - Grandstreet Theatre 100%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Claire McGinty - STUPID F-ING BIRD - The Verge Theater 28%

Ty Fanning - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 28%

Bobby Bowman - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 18%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Katelynn Fahrer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 51%

Nicole Cordle - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 40%

Katie Goodman - BROAD COMEDY - Emerson Center 6%

Best Musical (non-professional)

WILD WEST SPECTACULAR - Cody Theatre, Cody Wyoming 69%

FOOTLOOSE - Grandstreet Theatre 31%

Best Musical (professional)

OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 40%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 33%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 17%

Best Play (professional)

JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 27%

NOISES OFF - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (black box series) 22%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 22%

Best Touring Show

LES MISÉRABLES - Don't remember 33%

HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 21%

JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 21%

Theater of the Year

Bigfork Summer Playhouse 79%

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 17%

The Verge Theater 2%

