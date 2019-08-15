Comedian Gabriel Rutledge Announced At Bozeman's Ellen Theatre

Comedian Gabriel Rutledge will perform at the Ellen Theatre on Friday, September 13 at 8 PM. A past winner of both the Seattle International Comedy Competition and The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta, Gabriel has made numerous television appearances including Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Nickelodeon's NickMom Night Out, Laughs on FOX, and Inside Joke with Asif Ali streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Reserved seats to Gabriel Rutledge are $21.00 and can be purchased online at theellentheatre.org, by calling The Ellen box office at 406-585-5885, or at the theatre, located at 17 West Main Street in downtown Bozeman. Beer, wine and refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in the lobby starting at 7 PM, with the performance at 8 PM.

Get a preview below:





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You