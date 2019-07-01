Co-Ed Improvisation For Life Workshop With Katie Goodman Begins July 18

Join Katie Goodman for her first one-day co-ed Improvisation For Life workshop held in Bozeman! This is an internationally touring hilarious and fun-filled retreat that uses improvisational theatre games to access one's inner creativity and self-confidence. Led by Katie Goodman of Broad Comedy, Camp Equinox, and Spontaneous Combustibles in Bozeman, Montana, this self-help workshop is unusually inspiring.

The participants come for a number of reasons. "I have a very loud inner critic and I want to work on quieting it down," says Jill, a woman who started joined the retreat last year. She had started the day shy and a little anxious. On day two, she brought the house down with an improvised rap. "Whatever it is that is blocking my expressive self, stands between me and everything I want in life - self-esteem, artistic expression, confidence, joy, love," she said.

Some come to the retreat with Katie to learn how creative people go about "crow-barring open the fire-doors between their mouth and their muse" as one participant put it. And some join the fun simply looking for new insight and renewed energy for their lives and work. Whatever the reason, they find that they have more creative potential than they'd thought when they walked through the door.

The upcoming retreat will be held at Yoga Motion Wellness Academy on July 18th, from 10am - 4-m. The new location just opened at 521 East Peach. Katie is an internationally touring speaker, self-help and comedy author, comedian and a certified Kripalu Yoga Teacher. She has combined her interests in the spiritual growth process with her skills as an improvisational comedian and teacher.

Comedy improv games are designed so that you don't have time to censor yourself, so that you are pulled automatically into the flow of the game, says Katie. Learning to feel comfortable in this flow is important for those of us who don't operate this way on a daily basis. Improv takes us out of normal time and interactions and can be used as a diagnostic tool in discovering how we operate. We can look at ourselves, laugh at ourselves, and learn from others. We can then use the improv to practice changing our behaviors, such as bravely going for it, ignoring our inner critic, and being present.

"This retreat is a great place to connect with other like-minded, creative souls," says Katie. "There will be a lot of laughter and a lot of self-discovery."

For more information, go to http://www.katiegoodmanspeaking.com or call now for details: (406) 522-7623.





