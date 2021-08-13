Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season.

Highlights of the upcoming season are:

Superb soloists such as Lorraine Min, Terence Tam, Levi Hernandez, Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson and Rhys Lloyd Talbot

Well-known and beautiful masterpieces by Beethoven, Mahler and Brahms, plus women composers on every program

Collaborations with local performing arts organizations like the Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, UW choirs and the En-Avant dance studio

The return of the Holiday Magic concert and the Family Movie-Music Matinee

The debut of Symphony Underground at the Lincoln Theatre

Ticket Information

Season ticket renewals are happening now!

Patrons have the opportunity to renew their pre-pandemic (19/20) season seats

Seating is subject to change depending on current health orders and masks may be required.

Live-streaming packages are available

Classic Conversations educational seminar that precedes each concert will be live-streamed

New subscriptions go on sale August 15th

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cheyennesymphony.org/ticketed-events/.