Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season.
Highlights of the upcoming season are:
- Superb soloists such as Lorraine Min, Terence Tam, Levi Hernandez, Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson and Rhys Lloyd Talbot
- Well-known and beautiful masterpieces by Beethoven, Mahler and Brahms, plus women composers on every program
- Collaborations with local performing arts organizations like the Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, UW choirs and the En-Avant dance studio
- The return of the Holiday Magic concert and the Family Movie-Music Matinee
- The debut of Symphony Underground at the Lincoln Theatre
Ticket Information
- Season ticket renewals are happening now!
- Patrons have the opportunity to renew their pre-pandemic (19/20) season seats
- Seating is subject to change depending on current health orders and masks may be required.
- Live-streaming packages are available
- Classic Conversations educational seminar that precedes each concert will be live-streamed
- New subscriptions go on sale August 15th
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cheyennesymphony.org/ticketed-events/.