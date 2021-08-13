Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

pixeltracker

New subscriptions go on sale August 15th!

Aug. 13, 2021  
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season.

Highlights of the upcoming season are:

  • Superb soloists such as Lorraine Min, Terence Tam, Levi Hernandez, Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson and Rhys Lloyd Talbot
  • Well-known and beautiful masterpieces by Beethoven, Mahler and Brahms, plus women composers on every program
  • Collaborations with local performing arts organizations like the Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, UW choirs and the En-Avant dance studio
  • The return of the Holiday Magic concert and the Family Movie-Music Matinee
  • The debut of Symphony Underground at the Lincoln Theatre

Ticket Information

  • Season ticket renewals are happening now!
  • Patrons have the opportunity to renew their pre-pandemic (19/20) season seats
  • Seating is subject to change depending on current health orders and masks may be required.
  • Live-streaming packages are available
  • Classic Conversations educational seminar that precedes each concert will be live-streamed
  • New subscriptions go on sale August 15th

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cheyennesymphony.org/ticketed-events/.


Related Articles View More Montana Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kyle Taylor Parker Photo
Kyle Taylor Parker
Asmeret Ghebremichael Photo
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Eryn LeCroy Photo
Eryn LeCroy

From This Author Stephi Wild