Bill Bowers Is ALL OVER THE MAP At MCT This Summer

Missoula native and Hellgate High School graduate, Bill Bowers, has been to "places so unbelievable, they could only be true." An award-winning actor, writer, teacher, and mime, Bill will share those places and experiences at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts, Tuesday, July 2, at 7:30 pm with his original show, All Over the Map.

The hour-long, multi-media performance recounts Bill's memorable, international adventures that include "50 states, 30 years on the road, 2 hookers, 1 bunny, and a mime." A PG-13 performance that the New York Times praised as "zesty and entertaining," All Over the Map colorfully illustrates how alike we all are, no matter where we are, or who we are. "The only thing that makes us different," says Bill, "is how we treat each other."

Bill has performed in more than 30 countries throughout Asia and Europe, on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center, the White House, Radio City Music Hall, the New York International Fringe Festival, as well as "some of the finest grade school cafetoriums across the country." His Broadway credits include Zazu in The Lion King and Leggett in The Scarlet Pimpernel. A student of Marcel Marceau, Bill's physical performance style suggests classic performances by Charlie Chaplin, Harrold Lloyd, and Red Skelton.

All Over the Map is a fundraiser for MCT's Next Step Prep scholarship fund. A summer musical theatre training program for high school students, Next Step helps aspiring young performers from around the country and beyond take the next step in their journey toward a career in professional theatre. One of the unique opportunities Next Step offers is the chance to learn one-on-one from Broadway professionals such as Bill, who has been a visiting guest artist at Next Step since its inaugural session in 2009.



All Over the Map will take place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at MCTinc.org; by calling 406-728-PLAY(7529); or at the MCT Box Office, which is open Mon.-Fri. between 9AM and 5PM and one hour prior to the performance.





