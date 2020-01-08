Barter Theatre Announces AFPP 2020 Lineup

The lineup for Barter Theatre's 20th Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights (AFPP) includes a fantastic collection of plays to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the AFPP.

As always, the readings are free to the public and will take place at Barter's Smith Theatre. The Playwriting Festival is a terrific weekend filled with great theatre, great discussions and great friends. Join us in being a part of the playwriting process!

For full details on the weekend and other events, visit bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.

The winner of Barter Theatre's 2020 College Playwriting Festival (January 17-19, 2020) will be read by Barter's resident acting company on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. Barter's College Playwriting Festival celebrates students studying theatre and playwriting. Learn more about this festival at bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.





