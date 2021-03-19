Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is Coming to the WYO

The WYO Theater in collaboration with Wyoming Wilderness Association will host one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world on Tuesday April 20 and Wednesday April 21 at 6:30pm, the Banff Centre Mountain Film World Tour.

Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road with stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe. The Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide!

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2020/2021 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Join the WYO and Wyoming Wilderness Association when the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Sheridan!

Seating for this year's festival is limited and masks are strongly encouraged. Sponsored locally by Fremont Motors with additional support from Tom Balding Bits & Spurs, Steady Stream Hydrology, Craftco, Patrick & Melissa Suchor and Jake & Brenda Hasemen. Also including Great Plains Wildlife Consulting and Vacutech.