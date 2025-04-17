Banff Mountain Film Festival Returns to WYO Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WYO Theater and Wyoming Wilderness Association will present the wanderlust-inducing Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Tuesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. The tour is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. It takes place every fall in Banff, Alberta, and shortly afterward the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. The tour includes more than 600 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, celebrating amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the more than 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2024-2025 tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Tickets for the show cost $22 for adults, $14 for students and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

ABOUT THE WYO PERFORMING ARTS AND EDUCATION CENTER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.

