BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

The performance is on Friday, February 9, at 7pm.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Brass Transit, the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show, is set to take you back to the most memorable times of your life at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Brass Transit, formed in 2008, goes beyond just replicating the songs, they embody the music by bringing together accomplished and award-winning musicians all paying tribute to the decades-long, multi-platinum songbook of Chicago.

With hits like “If You Leave Me Now” and “Saturday in the Park” Brass Transit at the WYO is sure to be a night to remember.

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $40 per person. To purchase tickets, see Click Here call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.




