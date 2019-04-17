Arlo Guthrie Comes to WYO Theater

Legendary Folksinger, songwriter, actor and activist Arlo Guthrie brings Alice's Restaurant Massacree...Back By Popular Demand to the WYO Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30pm! The entire anti-war, "anti-stupid" epic-the tale of Arlo, Alice, Obie, a half a ton of garbage and the draft board-presented on the WYO stage in every comical detail.

Guthrie will serve up a wide variety of classic favorites and rarely performed deep cuts anthologized from his expansive career. Accompanied by an affecting projected visual display of photographs from Arlo's personal archives, plus images from the feature film Alice's Restaurant (commemorating its 50th anniversary this year), completely immersing the audience in the Alice's Restaurant experience, and reawakening a vital era of social consciousness, so much needed in today's search for commonality.

A noted singer-songwriter herself, Sarah Lee Guthrie will join her dad Arlo on stage with selections that impeccably complement the evening. Returning are Arlo's son, Abe Guthrie, on vocals and keyboard, as well as long-time drummer Terry "A La Berry" Hall, Steve Ide on guitar and vocals and Carol Ide on percussion and vocals. Audiences may recall Terry "A La Berry" and the Ides are from Arlo's legendary band of the 70's and 80's, Shenandoah.

Join the celebration at the WYO Tuesday, May 7!

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit wyotheater.com





