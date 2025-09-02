Alberta Bair Theater Receives $1 Million Endowment Gift from Hewes & Susan Agnew

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alberta Bair Theater has announced a transformative $1 million endowment gift from longtime supporters Hewes and Susan Agnew. The contribution—one of the largest in ABT’s history—will establish a permanent fund to support the Executive Director position, ensuring strong, visionary leadership well into the future.

This extraordinary gift honors both the legacy and future of the theater. Hewes Agnew, a founding director of the nonprofit ABT, has been a passionate advocate for the performing arts and instrumental in shaping the theater’s role in the Billings community since its inception.

“This gift is an investment in the long-term leadership of Alberta Bair Theater,” said Jan Dietrich, current Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to Hewes and Susan Agnew for their generosity and enduring commitment to ABT’s mission.”

The endowment provides lasting financial stability and will allow ABT to continue attracting and retaining top talent in its leadership. It also reflects the Agnews’ dedication to sustaining the theater as a cultural cornerstone for generations to come.

This gift, one of the largest in ABT’s history, marks a significant milestone in the organization’s ongoing efforts to build financial sustainability and artistic excellence.

In honor of the donors, ABT has named The Executive Director position the Hewes and Susan Agnew Executive Director.

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More