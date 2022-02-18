Acclaimed A Cappella NOBUNTU Comes to ABT in March

As part of its First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, Alberta Bair Theater proudly presents female a cappella sensation NOBUNTU, a quintet from Zimbabwe, on Sunday, March 6 at 3:00PM.

Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances of traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro Jazz, and Gospel, performed with pure voices, authentic dance movements, and at times, accompanied by minimalistic percussion of traditional instruments such as the mbira (thumb piano).

The word Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, purpose, unity, and family from a woman's perspective. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art. The ensemble's mission is the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries.

Nobuntu was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women's Awards in London in 2015 and are currently a two-time winner for the Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2017 and 2019. Prior to COVID, the quintet performed at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and throughout the African continent.

Nobuntu has released three recordings- Thina in 2013, Ekhaya in 2016 and Obabes beMbube in 2018. The group has made numerous television and radio appearances throughout Africa and Europe promoting these recordings and the culture of their homeland. Back at home, Nobuntu champions a number of community initiatives, one of which is The Nobuntu Pad Bank where they gather sanitary pads for young women in the arts in underprivileged communities.

This performance of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series is sponsored locally by Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. Tickets $37 for adults and $17 for students, plus additional non-refundable fees, and can be purchased at the ABT Box Office at 2801 Third Ave N and by phone 406-256-6052, M-F 10-5 and Saturdays 10-2, and on the ABT website albertabairtheater.org.