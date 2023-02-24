Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ABT Welcomes Ahn Trio and James Sewell Ballet Next Month

The performance is on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. 

Feb. 24, 2023  
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet to the ABT stage on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The renowned James Sewell Ballet and beloved Ahn Trio come together to create an inspiring evening of live chamber music and contemporary dance. The dancers and musicians combine forces to blur the lines between the two art forms.

James Sewell Ballet was founded in New York City by James Sewell and Sally Rousse and brought to Minnesota in 1993. Combining their expertise, vision, and determination they formed a close-knit company of artists who challenge their physical limits as well as their notions about ballet.

The Ahn sisters - Lucia (piano), Angella (violin), and Maria (cello) - were born in Seoul, Korea, and educated at The Juilliard School in New York City. Shaped by the two cultures and extensive touring around the world the trio invigorates the chamber music genre with a welcome fresh energy and passion.

As part of the Founding Directors Outstanding Performances Series this show is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $42, $32, $22 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Photo Credit: Bill Cameron




Joy Harjo to Receive Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Photo
Joy Harjo to Receive Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts
Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in northern Wyoming, will present the internationally acclaimed performer, musician and writer Joy Harjo with the Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts during her performance at the WYO Theater in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Saturday, February 25
San Jose Taiko Brings the Beat to the WYO Stage in March Photo
San Jose Taiko Brings the Beat to the WYO Stage in March
 On Tuesday March 21 at 7pm the WYO presents premiere taiko ensemble San Jose Taiko who has been captivating global audiences since 1973. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, company performers express the beauty of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko, creating a vibrant, contemporary art form which connects people through cultural understanding, creative expression, and rhythmic heartbeat.
The Acting Company – THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Just 1 We Photo
The Acting Company – THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Just 1 Week!
The Acting Company – The Three Musketeers is coming to the ABT stage in just 1 week! You don't want to miss this famous tale that shares a great message. This performance is on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week Photo
Parsons Dance Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than One Week
Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just under one week! Join us on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. for this amazing contemporary dance company.

