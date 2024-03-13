360 ALLSTARS Comes to Alberta Bair Theater in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



360 ALLSTARS will hit the Alberta Bair Theater stage in 3 weeks on Tuesday, April 2, at 7:30 P.M.

BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming and more, the international smash hit returns! A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. Add to this a stunning live soundtrack delivered by award winning musicians, coupled with spectacular video projections, 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. A magnificent, colorful and astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

Tickets, $45, $35; $35 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.





