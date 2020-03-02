Wayward Theatre Company's THE 39 STEPS Opens March 20 at the Minnesota Transportation Museum

Wayward Theatre Company is committed to bringing work outside of traditional theatre settings, allowing audiences to engage with texts and spaces in new and exciting ways. Next up on Wayward's site-specific docket is the award-winning comedy The 39 Steps, by John Buchan and Patrick Barlow, at the Minnesota Transportation Museum in Saint Paul.

Mix a Hitchcock classic with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have an intriguing, thrilling, riotous and unmissable comedy. The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock, follows our unlikely hero, Richard Hannay, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, steeped in hilarious, murder mystery noir.

Following up last fall's record-breaking, sold-out run of Macbeth at the James J. Hill House, The 39 Steps marks a return for Wayward Theatre to the Minnesota Transportation Museum, having previously produced The Ghost Train in 2017 "It's an amazing venue to stage a play" says Director and Wayward Co-Founder, Sarah Nargang. "Nestled between the trains, the atmosphere of this historic roundhouse is impossible to capture in a traditional setting." The production, set in the 1930s, features a multitude of characters performed by a cast of five clowns, er...actors, with live music underscoring the whole, hilarious farce.

The building was erected by James J. Hill's Great Northern Railway in 1907, replacing another, older roundhouse. The site has been used for rail transportation since the first railroad came to Minnesota in the 1860s. The property now houses a Museum, Restoration Shop, Blacksmith Shop, Rutledge Depot, and a train yard filled with historic cars and vintage buses. Guests will be able to get a sneak peek of the museum before the performance. *Please note, the museum will not be fully open during the production.

Tickets available at: https://www.waywardtheatre.org/the-39-steps/





