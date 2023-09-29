Video: First Look at THE DAY YOU BEGIN at Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company will open the first production of their 40th season with The Day You Begin. National Book Award Winner Jacqueline Woodson's heartwarming musical celebrates the courage it takes to make new friends, hear new stories, and see your own magic in the world.

Get a first look in the video below!

SPECIAL EVENT: Jacqueline Woodson, author and playwright, is making a special appearance on October 14th for the 1PM performance to sign books before the show and answer questions at a talk back after the show.

The Day You Begin is recommend for all ages and audiences. Written by Jacqueline Woodson, this book turned musical is a great way to introduce a story that was once on a page, now on a stage. Follow the growth of four students as they learn about each other's cultures and learn to embrace their own.

Meet the Cast: DeZhané Antoinette (Ms. VeVe), Coy Drontle (Sam), Cameron Foster (Dance Ensemble), Cortez Foster (Dance Ensemble), Estala Gonzalez (Dance Ensemble), Keira Guevara (Dance Ensemble), Feven Harder (Angelina), Khenna Khabeb (Angelina's Sister & Dance Ensemble), Caidance Kue (Min), Fionna Morrill (Dance Ensemble), Quinn Nauman (Classroom Ensemble & Sam u/s), Gigi Picota (Rigoberto), Penelope Coral Talatinick, (Classroom Ensemble), Lavender Truong (Classroom Ensemble & Min u/s).

Meet the Creative Team: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director Stages Theatre Company), Karen Charles (Artistic Director of Threads Dance Project), Kallie Jo Hollman (Accessibility Consultant), Malia Craft (Choreographer), Rebecca Gardner (Costume & Make Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Nate Metcalf (Props Designer), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (AsstStage Manager & Language Consultant), Kymani Queen (Music Director), Melanie Salmon - Peterson (Director), André Samples (Director), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Tony Stoeri (Lighting Designer), Ajah Williams (Stage Manager).

Performances run from September 29 - October 22, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Child $16, Senior $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit stagestheatre.org/tickets/#accessibility or call (952) 979 - 1111

  • Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 10/1/2023 4:00PM
  • Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 10/7/2023 10:00AM
  • ASL Interpreted (ASL): Fri 10/20/2023 7:00PM
  • Audio Described (AD): Fri 10/20/2023 7:00PM

The Day You Begin was commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and was first produced at the Kennedy Center during the 2022-2023 season. Based on the book by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López, script by Jacqueline Woodson, music and lyrics by Toshi Regan.




