VIDEOS: Minnesota Orchestra Launches New Portal, Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Minnesota Orchestra has launched a new portal, Minnesota Orchestra at Home!

The now portal features things to watch, listen to, and learn, while live performances are not an option.

Video content includes recordings from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians.

Learn more here!

Watch a sampling of videos offered in the playlist below:

The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra, now in its second century and led by Music Director Osmo Vänskä, ranks among America's top symphonic ensembles, with a distinguished history of acclaimed performances in its home state and around the world; award-winning recordings, radio broadcasts and educational engagement programs; and a visionary commitment to building the orchestral repertoire of tomorrow.

Founded as the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra, the ensemble gave its inaugural performance on November 5, 1903, shortly after baseball's first World Series and six weeks before the Wright brothers made their unprecedented airplane flight. The Orchestra played its first regional tour in 1907 and made its New York City debut in 1912 at Carnegie Hall, where it has performed regularly ever since, most recently in March 2016. Outside the United States, the Orchestra has played concerts in Australia, Canada, Europe, the Far East, Latin America, the Middle East and South Africa. Since 1968 it has been known as the Minnesota Orchestra. The ensemble presents about 175 programs each year, primarily at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis, and its concerts are heard by live audiences of 300,000.





