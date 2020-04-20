Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Dancer Jesse Paul Smith Creates Worldwide Dance Challenge

KXRM has reported on the story of professional dancer and Minnesota native Jesse Paul Smith, who has created the Worldwide Dance Challenge as a way to let dancers around the world share their art and connect with one another virtually.

Jesse Paul Smith shared:

"When this whole COVID thing happened I was like, 'Man, dancers right now can't do anything. You've got some of these dancers who have been spending thousands of dollars to get ready to compete during this season, which is March through June, and now they can't. They've all been cancelled."

This led to the creation of the Worldwide Dance Challenge.

Watch the video HERE.




