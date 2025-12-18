Photos: First Look at SOMEWHERE AT Guthrie Theater

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get a first look at photos of Guthrie's SOMEWHERE, a laugh-out-loud love letter to Broadway, showcasing a heartfelt story of a family born for the stage. The production runs through Sunday, February 1 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Somewhere takes us to 1959, when the musical West Side Story captured the hearts of America, including the tight-knit Candelaria family who dreams of making it big in show business: the siblings take acting and dance lessons, mother Inez works as an usher and father Pepe tours as a bandleader. Their aspirations are interrupted by devastating news — their Manhattan apartment building is being demolished to build Lincoln Center, and they have 30 days to vacate. Filled with music and dance, this heartfelt family drama explores the tension between pursuing dreams and managing the realities of life.

The cast of Somewhere will make their Guthrie mainstage debuts with this production, including Maggie Bofill as Inez Candelaria, Kassandra Cruz as Rebecca Candelaria, Preston Perez as Alejandro Candelaria, José Sabillón as Francisco Candelaria and Sam Stoll as Jamie.

The creative team includes Matthew López (Playwright), Joseph Haj (Director), Maija García (Choreographer), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer), Alejo Vietti (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer), John Gromada (Sound Designer/Composer), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Annie Enneking (Fight Director), Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. (Resident Casting Director), Tree O’Halloran (Stage Manager), Z Makila (Assistant Stage Manager), Dennis de Albuquerque Oliveira (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Somewhere premiered at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2011, with subsequent productions at TheaterWorks and Hartford Stage in 2013 and 2014, respectively. This is the first production of Somewhere at the Guthrie. In summer 2018, the Guthrie staged the musical West Side Story on the thrust and Lopez’s The Legend of Georgia McBride on the proscenium.

