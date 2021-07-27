Tickets to Children's Theatre Company's ANNIE Now On Sale

Children's Theatre Company has announced the much-anticipated production of Annie is now on sale. Directed by Peter Rothstein, Annie runs November 7, 2021 through January 9, 2022, opening the first live CTC theatrical season post-pandemic.

This goosebump-inducing, gorgeous production is choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder with a live orchestra music directed by Victor Zupanc. Scenic designs are by Vicki Smith, costume designs are by Richard O. Hamson, and lighting is designed by Paul Whitaker. The cast will be announced in September.

Times are tough, spirits are low, and the world is in dire need of hope. Enter, stage left: a delightful underdog-a good-natured, yet mischievously feisty, young girl. She takes on the world and, with an equal share of moxie and music, unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit. Like Annie and Daddy Warbucks sing, "The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow!"

"Annie is, without question, one of the truly great American musicals," states Director Peter Rothstein. "It is set in the Great Depression and the young hero of the story offers a profound voice of hope, determination, and optimism. The musical is also a celebration of non-traditional and chosen families. I hope audiences young and old are captivated by her spunk, her charm, and her wisdom."

The winner of seven Tony Awards, this show is one of the world's best-loved musicals, about a mischievous and feisty orphan who unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit. It is a spirited and inspiring story that reminds audiences that hope is always possible, there is always "Tomorrow."

"This piece is filled with humor, intrigue, and at the center is a friendship and love that are profound and moving," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "What I also love about this musical is seeing how even in the darkest of times, during the Great Depression, that a feeling that anything is possible can still survive and flourish. We can't wait to share this production with you because it inspires, delights, and fills us with a powerful sense of joy."

Annie runs November 7, 2021 through January 9, 2022 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/annie or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices range from $15-$73.