Theater LattÃ© Da Announces Three New Works As Part Of The 2019 Next Festival

Theater Latté Da (TLD) announces the slate of artists and projects for this summer's NEXT FESTIVAL. Three dynamic new works from Isabella Dawis and Tidtaya Sinutoke, Dylan Thomas, Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely , David Simpatico and Michael Holland will each receive workshops and public presentations beginning Saturday, July 6.

The NEXT Festival is part of TLD's NEXT 20/20, a robust new work initiative aimed at developing 20 new musicals or plays-with-music by 2020, shepherding many of them to full production. Past NEXT FESTIVALS have offered audiences a first look at new musicals that have gone on to full production including C. (2015), LULLABY (2016), FIVE POINTS (2018) and TO LET GO AND FALL (2019).



The first piece in the festival is HALF THE SKY with book and lyrics by Isabella Dawis and music by Tidtaya Sinutoke. A Thai-American woman sets out to fulfill her dream of summiting Mount Everest in the company of a precocious teenage Sherpa and other hopeful mountaineers from around the world. A contemporary pop score infused with the sounds of Tibetan folk music underscores a young woman's journey of personal growth.

"The chance to work with Theater Latté Da is a real gift! We're thrilled to be joined by a cast and creative team of such artistry and diversity," shares Isabella Dawis, writer and lyricist for HALF THE SKY. "We're fortunate to be aided by the Twin Cities Asian American theater community in the creation of this story."

HALF THE SKY will be directed by Desdemona Chiang with music direction by Robert Frost.



Public presentations of HALF THE SKY are Saturday, July 6 and Monday, July 8 at 7:30 pm at the Ritz Theater.

The second piece in the festival is A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES by Dylan Thomas with music composed by Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely. Working from Dylan Thomas' beloved story of boyhood Christmases, and Welsh winters, and singer/songwriter Cerys Matthews' lush orchestral score, Theater Latté Da creates a rollicking celebration of holiday memories.



Larissa Kokernot and Peter Rothstein will co-direct with music direction and arrangements by Jason Hansen.

Public presentations of A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES are Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 pm and Monday, July 15 at 7:30 pm at the Ritz Theater.

The third piece receiving support during the NEXT FESTIVAL is TWELVE ANGRY MEN adapted from the play by Reginald Rose with music and lyrics by Michael Holland and book by David Simpatico. In a small New York City jury room, on "the hottest day of the year," twelve men debate the fate of a young defendant charged with murder. With a propulsive, jazz-infused score, this timely look at race, class and masculinity celebrates the power of raising your voice in the name of justice. A new musical adaptation of an American classic.

TWELVE ANGRY MEN will be directed by Peter Rothstein with music direction by Denise Prosek.



Public presentations of TWELVE ANGRY MEN are Saturday, July 20 at 4:30 pm and Monday, July 22 at 7:30 at the Ritz Theater.

Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new connections between story, music, artists, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. latteda.org.

NEXT FESTIVAL passes are the perfect choice to see all three new works with the choice of three of the six public readings at a discount price. Passes offer the most flexibility and the best price to enjoy the entire festival.

Festival Dates: July 6-22, 2019

All public readings will be presented at the Ritz Theater.

Tickets: $15 or purchase a 3-Show NEXT FESTIVAL pass for $30

Performance Dates, Venues and Times:

HALF THE SKY

Music by Tidtaya Sinutoke

Book and Lyrics by Isabella Dawis

Directed by Desdemona Chiang

Music direction by Robert Frost

Commissioned by The 5th Avenue Theatre's First Draft: Raise Your Voice program

Workshop: June 24 - July 8

Presentations: Saturday, July 6 at 7:30pm and Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

By Dylan Thomas

Music by Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely

Directed by Larissa Kokernot and Peter Rothstein

Music Direction and Arrangements by Jason Hansen

Workshop: July 1 - July 15

Presentations: Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm and Monday, July 15 at 7:30pm

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

Adapted from the play by Reginald Rose

Music and Lyrics by Michael Holland

Book by David Simpatico

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Music Direction by Denise Prosek

Workshop: July 8 - July 22

Presentations: Saturday, July 20 at 4:30pm and Monday, July 22 at 7:30pm





