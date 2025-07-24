Theater Latté Da Announces Casting and Programming for Milestone 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Latté Da has revealed key casting and programming highlights for its 2025–2026 season, a landmark year that will include the company’s 100th production, the 100th anniversary of the historic Ritz Theater, and the finale of its five-year NEXT 25x25 initiative to develop 25 new musicals. The season promises a dynamic mix of world premieres, reimagined classics, and bold new voices in music-driven theater.

The season opens October 8–19, 2025 with JOURNEY ON: A 100th Show Cabaret Celebration, a limited-run retrospective concert directed by Artistic Director Justin Lucero and co-curated with Latté Da co-founder Denise Prosek. The cast includes Tod Petersen (emcee), Erin Capello, Britta Ollmann, Bradley Greenwald, and Evan Tyler Wilson.

Next up is a holiday staging of Lerner and Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY (Nov. 12–Dec. 29, 2025), directed by Lucero and choreographed by Abby Magalee, with music direction by Prosek. Anna Hashizume and Felix Aguilar Tomlinson will star, joined by James A. Williams in his Latté Da debut.

The season continues with a new production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams (Feb. 4–Mar. 1, 2026), featuring Brandon Brooks and Norah Long, and helmed by Lucero in a staging that emphasizes the musicality and cinematic language of Williams’ script.

Spring brings the Twin Cities premiere of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! (Apr. 1–May 3, 2026), a two-man Broadway comedy directed by Tyler Michaels King and featuring Tom Reed. Jason Hansen serves as musical director.

A major highlight of the season is the world premiere of MY ÁNTONIA (June 3–July 12, 2026), a Latté Da commission adapted from Willa Cather’s novel with music and lyrics by The Kilbanes and book by Noah Brody. Jessie Austrian will direct, with a cast including Julia Diaz, Will Dusek, Em Adam Rosenberg, Sally Wingert, and Lillian Hochman.

In Summer 2025, the company will also present its annual NEXT Festival, featuring three new works and continuing its commitment to developing new musicals through workshops, residencies, and public presentations.

Artistic Director Justin Lucero noted, “This season gathers a thrilling mix of Latté Da veterans and bold new voices to continue a legacy of fearless music-centered theatermaking. We carry the momentum of one of our most successful seasons into a year that celebrates not just what we’ve accomplished, but what’s still possible.”

For tickets, subscriptions, and more information, visit www.latteda.org.