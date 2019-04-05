The Southern Theater Presents GOOD NIGHT AT THE SOUTHERN

The Southern Theater, a beloved historic arts venue in the Twin Cities, is launching a new program series on Monday April 15 at 7:30 that highlights new ideas, works in progress and previews. Good Night at the Southern is an opportunity for artist and companies to share their upcoming work, and for audiences to get a first glance into what's coming up in the Twin Cities arts scene.

3-5 companies or artists are selected for a different Monday night each month with performance genres ranging from theater, dance, music, spoken word, comedy and more. Each performer will have up to 20 minutes to showcase their work, followed by a post show gathering where audiences can learn more about the company, hear more about upcoming shows, purchase tickets, buy merchandise, or mingle with the artists.

The April 15th inaugural show features performances by MixTape, urban and street dance that focuses on accountability to community, challenging tradition and artistic collaboration, Ballet Co. Laboratory, a company of professional artists presenting original and collaborative productions, and Corey Adam, Twin Cities comedian. Future Monday nights are scheduled for May 13, 2019, June 10, 2019, July 22, 2019 and August 19, 2019. Tickets for the 7:30 performances are Pay What You Can and will be available at the door the evening of the performance (no advance purchases). For more information, contact The Southern Theater at info@southerntheater.org. Artist interested in being Good Night performers should contact Kaleena Miller at Kaleena@souterntheater.org.





