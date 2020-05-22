The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts' Flint Hills Family Festival Goes Virtual

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today announced the virtual Flint Hills Family Festival School Week will take place May 26-29, with arts and education activities posted daily at http://flinthillsfestival.ordway.org.

The virtual festival, free for teachers, students, and families, will include robust arts education content such as mini-concerts, sing-a-longs, musical theater lessons, and artist interviews. Featured artists creating custom content for the festival include Dan and Claudia Zanes, DJ Digie, Native Pride Arts, magician Justin Alan, and performers from Polkadots: The Cool Kid Musical.

"The Flint Hills Family Festival has successfully served over one million people in our community since its inception in 2001. We are extremely grateful to Flint Hills Resources for providing the funding to ensure we could serve students, teachers, and families at home this year," said Kelli Foster Warder, the Ordway's Director of Education and Producing Associate. "Flint Hills and the Ordway are committed to continuing to foster arts education for students, in spite of the disruption to this school year," she added.

"We'd like to thank the Ordway and the City of Saint Paul for everything they've done over the past 20 years to make this annual community event so extraordinary. This year will most certainly be different, but we are excited the Ordway has found a creative way to keep the tradition going, even if it's virtually. We look forward to bringing everyone back together in person for this remarkable event next year. Until then, enjoy the virtual Festival!" added Heather Rein, Director of Community Affairs at Flint Hills Resources.

Made possible by a 20-year partnership between the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and Flint Hills Resources, the Flint Hills Family Festival is celebrated each year with a week of school performances and a weekend of free and low-cost performances and art activities for families. The celebration of the 20th annual Flint Hills Family Festival, previously scheduled to take place in downtown Saint Paul on May 29-30, was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

