The Jungle Theater Pauses Remainder Of 2025–26 Season

The Jungle Theater has announced a temporary pause to the remainder of its 2025–26 season, describing the decision as a necessary step toward ensuring long-term sustainability.

In a statement, the theater said it made the “difficult decision to temporarily pause” its season “in order to create the conditions for long-term sustainability,” noting that it has been “navigating significant financial headwinds.” Leadership added that the hiatus will allow the organization to step back from production, assess available options, and plan for the future without compromising its mission or impact.

With the pause in place, the company will not proceed with its planned productions of Wolf Play, Letters From Max, or the remaining date in its Greenhouse Play Reading Series.

The theater has placed six full-time employees and one part-time employee on indefinite furlough.

The organization has faced multiple challenges in recent years, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, its Lyn-Lake location was near federal law enforcement activity earlier this month.

Artistic Director Christina Baldwin told the Star Tribune that while immigration enforcement activity “did not cause this,” it “certainly compounded things for us.”