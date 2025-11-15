THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE Brings Community To The Stage In Minnesota

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Children's Theater Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota, continues to redefine what children's theater can be and accomplish. Through their productions, they have proven that entertainment that includes themes for children can be engaging to both children and adults.

This month at the Children's Theater, the company continues to honor this tradition by bringing to life an adaptation of the globally famous author, Roald Dahl's, The Enormous Crocodile. The theater has invited Emily Lim to bring her unique vision of this show to the stage. Lim is known for her community approach to theater productions and diverse casting, crew, and team, creating spaces where audiences see their own stories and experiences reflected on stage.

In Lim's hands, The Enormous Crocodile The Musical is more than a mischievous jungle romp, but the U.S. premiere of this Roald Dahl adaptation has been reimagined as a vibrant experience that includes unique use of not only strong acting skills but also puppetry that brings the animal characters to life. They also interact with the audience at different times, ensuring this isn't just a show to watch but an experience that leaves everlasting memories for all who get to experience it.

Lim, a London-based director known for her community-centered productions with the United Kingdom's National Theatre, has long championed the idea that theater should belong to everyone.

"I hope people leave feeling that the theater is somewhere they belong," she said. "A place where they can gather with others to think and feel things about their world."

That spirit of inclusion runs through every aspect of The Enormous Crocodile — from audience guides that explain when characters may interact with viewers to step-by-step previews of activities — ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and welcome throughout their visit.

But behind the family-friendly energy lies a broader artistic mission - to make professional theater accessible, affordable, and welcoming to all. Tickets start at just $20, and "lap passes" are available for children under 3.

The production also reflects Lim's commitment to inclusive casting, ensuring that the diversity of the community is mirrored onstage to welcome diverse audiences to the theater, whether it's their first time or their 100th time watching a show.

Lim's approach emphasizes connection over hierarchy. Her creative teams are intentionally collaborative, drawing from both professional performers and community voices. This vision aligns seamlessly with the Children's Theatre Company's long-standing mission to make the performing arts a part of everyday family life in Minnesota.

In an era when arts institutions worldwide are reexamining who has access to culture, The Enormous Crocodile stands out as a reminder that theater need not be exclusive to move or inspire. The production's greatest success may lie not only in its spectacle, though its giant puppets and playful design are dazzling, but in the way it transforms the theater into a gathering place. For Lim, that's the point: to make sure everyone, no matter their age or background, feels invited to the party.