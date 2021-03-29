Stages Theatre Company Announces Live In Person 2021/2022 Season

Stages Theatre Company has announced its 2021-2022 season, featuring a diverse blend of plays and musicals focusing on friendships, adventures, and discoveries. The Imagine the Journey season's seven-show lineup includes five musical productions, three world-premieres, a dance collaboration with Escalate Dance & Theatre Studio, and a Theatre for the Very Young production for families to enjoy.

"Crafting a season IS certainly a journey!" said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director. "It is a joy-filled process of thinking about all of YOU-creating a season that inspires imaginations while it entertains. As we were considering the books and stories to bring to life on stage for you, it became obvious that in EVERY show next season there is a journey of self-discovery for our characters."

"We are proud to be able to welcome everyone back to the theatre and offer unique opportunities for families to share memory-making experiences that will last beyond the time spent in the Theatre. Affordable family entertainment at an incredible value."

Stages Theatre Company is committed to following the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and State of MN at the time of the events. We are currently selling to a limited capacity (50%) to allow for social distancing and we will provide all ticket holders with updated requirements closer to the time of the event.

2021-2021 SEASON PRODUCTIONS:

Nov. 19 - Dec. 27, 2021 • All Ages • BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music by Matthew Sklar. Lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Spread holiday cheer by singing loud for all to hear! - Buddy the Elf is back at Stages this holiday season in his quest to find his true identity. This heart-felt and hilarious musical, based on the beloved holiday film from New Line Cinema, is filled with memorable music and lots of laughs for the whole family to enjoy.

ELF-THE MUSICAL JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Jan. 14 - Feb. 13, 2022 • All Ages • WORLD PREMIERE!

In collaboration with Escalate Dance Studio.

Based on the book THE NORTH STAR © 2009, by Peter H. Reynolds. Originally published by Candlewick Press. Used with permission of Pippin Properties, Inc.

Script written by Jennifer Kirkeby. Music composed by James Lekatz.

Chart a meaningful journey through the constellations - We continue our collaboration with Escalate Dance for a ninth season in a dance-inspired adaptation of Peter Reynold's tribute to "off-the-path" thinking. From the award-winning author of The Dot and Ish comes an encouraging tale of self-determination, creativity, and hope. Where can your experiences take you and how do you chart your way? Join us for a lively journey through the constellations to find your own North Star.

March 4-20, 2022 • Ages 7+

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle

Music by Chris Miller, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen

Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

What if you could live forever? - Accompany Winnie Foster and the immortal Tuck family on their unforgettable journey. Based on the best-loved classic by Natalie Babbitt, this 70-minute version of the Broadway musical graces our main stage with live music. Eleven-year old Winnie leads a sheltered life, but yearns for adventure. When she unexpectedly crosses paths with the Tuck family, she discovers more than she could have imagined. In the end, Winnie must choose between an ordinary life or infinite adventure.

Tuck Everlasting: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Apr. 8 - May 8, 2022 • All Ages • WORLD PREMIERE!

Based on the Book written by Kobi Yamada and illustrated by Mae Besom. Script by Cristina Pippa. Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny

Trek through the journey of an idea - Our idea was to create a new musical based on this award-winning book and in April 2022, our idea will unfurl on our main stage. "What do you do with an idea?" the boy asks, and at first, it seems the best thing to do is ignore it. But, it won't be ignored, so he nurtures it. And then, despite doubt and fear, his idea grows and grows, until one day the answer becomes abundantly clear.

What Do You Do with An Idea by Kobi Yamada is produced with permission of the publisher, Compendium, Inc.

Apr. 29 - May 22, 2022 • Ages 10+ • TWIN CITIES PREMIERE!

Special collaboration & location to be announced July 1, 2021

By Jody Drezner Alperin and Vicky Finney Crouch.

Based on the book by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

The journey of two teen boys and a life-altering incident - The lives of two high-school boys, one black and one white, powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality. Unfolding through the boys' alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, school, and town.

We are proud to bring this play, based on the award-winning book by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds, to Twin Cities' audiences. CONTENT WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE & VIOLENCE. LOCATION: To be Announced 7/1/21

Originally produced by Off the Page. Produced by special arrangement Playscripts, Inc. playscripts.com

June 24 - Aug. 5, 2022 • All Ages • BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater,

Book by Doug Wright, Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story

and the Disney film, Music Adapted and Arranged by David Weinstein

The journey of a life-time splashes onto our stage Summer 2022! Journey "Under the Sea" with Ariel and her maritime friends in this enchanting tale of big dreams and true love. This 60-minute adaptation of the ever-popular Disney film features the charming Academy Award-winning music and will delight audiences of all ages.

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Aug 3 - 21, 2022 • Ages 0-5 • WORLD PREMIERE

THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG - Created by Stages Theatre Company

Fill your bucket with joy and kindness!

Created by Stages Theatre Company specifically for ages 0-5. An imaginative and immersive experience asks our youngest patrons to join in the discovery that a bucket full of kindness creates joy for all.

To purchase season tickets and individual tickets, please go online to www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm.

APRIL 6, 2021: School Group tickets go on sale at 12 Noon.

APRIL 6, 2021: Season Tickets go on sale at 12 Noon.

APRIL 9, 2021: Individual Tickets go on sale at 12 Noon.

Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.

Reservations are available by calling our Group Sales Manager at (952) 979-1119.

Ticket pricing: Ticket prices for the 2021-2022 season are: $16 for adults; $14 for children/students (ages 4-17) and seniors (60+); with lap passes available for free (ages 0-2) and $5 (ages 3-4).

Elf the Musical, Jr.: $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60+); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17).

Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2).

BUCKETS (Theatre for the Very Young) pricing: All tickets are $12 for ages 1 and up, with free lap passes available for ages 0-1.