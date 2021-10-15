Stages Theatre Announces Re-Opening Fundraiser Cabaret

STAGES THEATRE COMPANY will join over 2,400 theatrical organizations around the globe by producing its own local production of All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres to use as a fundraising event performed over the same weekend in November. STAGES THEATRE COMPANY's performance is Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the lobby at the Hopkins Center for the Arts and features Stages performers past and present, our Youth Council members, and a few surprise guests. The evening includes a cocktail hour from 6-7pm followed by a cabaret performance at 7pm. The event will also be live- streamed.

In person tickets are $75 per person and live stream viewing is $25 per virtual ticket. To purchase tickets, please go online to www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm.

"It is an exciting time to safely reopen our main stage doors to the public again. The musical selections of All Together Now! epitomize the spirit of Stages Theatre Company and tell the story of how we continued to serve our community in the midst of a pandemic. All Together Now! is our way of celebrating the past 20 months, and raising funds to help move us into the future. I can't wait to greet people in our beautiful lobby again" - Sandy Boren- Barrett, Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director and CEO

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and

the Chocolate Factory, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Godspell, LES MISERABLES, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, Once on This Island and many more!

All Together Now! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com