Review: TYLER CHILDERS ON THE ROAD at Target Center Minneapolis

On a nice April night in Minneapolis, those lucky enough to be at the Target Center were in for something special. From the moment Tyler Childers stepped onto the stage, it was clear this wasn’t just another concert—it was an experience. The crowd, a sea of eager faces, erupted into cheers as the Kentucky singer-songwriter kicked off the night, instantly proving that Childers knows exactly how to ignite a crowd. His gravelly voice, backed by the tight rhythm of his band, set the tone for the evening: raw, honest, and utterly captivating.

The energy surged through the arena as Childers hit the stage with some of his most loved tracks. “Whitehouse Road” was a standout, with its rebellious spirit and infectious energy. You could feel the entire crowd rocking to the beat, clapping and singing along with every word. There’s something about Childers’ music that has a way of making an arena feel intimate—it’s not just a performance; it’s a connection. It felt like a party, but one that was just as much about the music as it was about the community it creates.

But for all the high-energy moments, Childers also knows how to bring it back down with his haunting ballads. “Lady May” had the whole crowd in a quiet trance. There’s something so fragile yet powerful about that song, and the stripped-back arrangement allowed Childers’ vocals to really shine. As the lyrics echoed in the arena, you could almost hear a collective breath being held. It was one of those moments where you could feel the emotional weight of the song settling into everyone around you.

Then, he brought the intensity up again with “I Swear (To God).” This song is pure emotion, and hearing it live made it even more powerful. The rawness in Childers’ voice, combined with the band’s atmospheric sound, made this performance one of the highlights of the night. You could feel every word resonate, and it was clear that the crowd was right there with him, living in the moment.

But perhaps what made this night truly stand out was how seamlessly Tyler moved between moments of foot-stomping joy and deeply personal reflection. “Purgatory” brought the energy back to the room, with its upbeat tempo and sing-along vibes. Then, just when you thought you knew what to expect, he hit us with something more intimate, like “Angel Band.” That song was a reminder of how Childers’ music can be both simple and profound—stripped down, yet filled with so much emotion.

As the night drew to a close, Tyler Childers ended with “Burning,” and it was the perfect finale. The song is deeply introspective, and the live version just heightened its emotional punch. The crowd was quiet, hanging on every word, and by the time the last note rang out, there was a sense of quiet release. It was a fitting end to a night full of highs and lows, light and dark, all wrapped in the kind of authenticity that has made Tyler Childers one of the most compelling voices in Americana today.

If you were lucky enough to be at Target Center, you got a glimpse of just why Tyler Childers is a force to be reckoned with. It wasn’t just the music—it was the connection, the storytelling, and the sheer emotion he brings to the stage. This 2025 tour isn’t just about showcasing his songs; it’s about sharing something real, something raw, and something that’ll stay with you long after the show ends.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Childers

Reader Reviews