Review: PURPLE RAIN at State Theatre Minneapolis

When the lights went down inside the State Theatre and the opening chords of “Let’s Go Crazy” rang out, it was clear that Purple Rain had come home. The new stage musical, based on Prince’s 1984 film, is making its world premiere in Minneapolis before heading to Broadway—and it feels like the city has wrapped its arms around it. The production, directed by Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz, doesn’t try to recreate the movie scene for scene. Instead, it leans into the emotion beneath the music—the pain, pride, and creative fire of a young artist fighting to find his sound and his place.

Kris Kollins, in his professional stage debut as The Kid, gives a performance that’s both fearless and soulful. He never imitates Prince; he channels his essence. His voice cuts through the theatre on “The Beautiful Ones,” and his performance of “Purple Rain” in the final moments is so heartfelt that the audience seems to breathe with him. Rachel Webb, as Apollonia, matches him in every way. She has the voice of a true star and brings a warmth and groundedness that makes their story believable and moving. Together, they have chemistry that feels unforced—two artists caught between ambition and love.

Rachel Webb in PURPLE RAIN - Photo by Matthew Murphy

The supporting cast is sharp and full of energy. Jared Howelton makes a charismatic, mischievous Morris, while Lawrence Gilliard Jr. brings gravity and heartbreak as The Kid’s father. Every member of the ensemble—each dancer, singer, and musician—adds to the feeling that this world is alive and pulsing. Ebony Williams’ choreography is magnetic, a blend of raw emotion and precision that gives the show a heartbeat of its own.

Visually, the production is stunning without ever feeling overproduced. David Zinn’s set captures both the grit of a downtown club and the dreamlike glow of a concert stage, while Yi Zhao’s lighting washes everything in shades of purple and blue that feel like a love letter to Prince’s world. Montana Levi Blanco’s costumes hit the right balance between ‘80s flash and theatrical flair. The sound, under the direction of Jason Michael Webb, fills the room with warmth and power—Prince’s music, reimagined for the stage, feels as vital and exhilarating as ever.

What makes this Purple Rain special is its sense of place. You can feel Minneapolis in its bones. It’s not just a musical about a local legend—it’s a story about what it means to create something that could only come from here. When the final guitar solo rang out and Kollins lifted his head toward the lights, the entire audience rose with him, clapping and cheering through tears. It wasn’t just applause for a great show—it was gratitude for a legacy that still burns bright.

Kris Kollins in PURPLE RAIN - Photo by Matthew Murphy

This production doesn’t just pay tribute to Prince; it reignites his spirit. Purple Rain in Minneapolis is a triumph—an electrifying, deeply felt celebration of music, identity, and home. By the end of the night, the city itself seemed to be humming along.

