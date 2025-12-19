GIRAFFES CAN'T DANCE to be Presented at Stages Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This winter, Stages Theatre Company is inviting audiences of all ages to step into the vibrant West African Savanna with Giraffes Can't Dance, a joyful musical celebration of courage, friendship, and finding your own rhythm. Running January 23 through February 22, 2026, this production is presented in collaboration with Threads Dance Project.

Based on the beloved book by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees, Giraffes Can't Dance features a book and lyrics by Gloria Clunie and music by Elton Bradman and Lila Oleszkiewicz. Directed by Kymani Kahlil, the musical follows Gerald the giraffe, who longs to dance - but with his knobby knees and wobbly legs, it's not so easy. When animals from across the globe gather for the "Annual Jungle Dance," Gerald's friend Cricket helps him discover that anyone can dance when they find the music that inspires them.

Filled with vibrant movement, global dance styles, and heartwarming storytelling, Giraffes Can't Dance is a musical adventure that celebrates creativity, individuality, and the friendships that help us shine.

"Giraffes Can't Dance is a beautiful reminder that each of us moves through the world in our own unique way," said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director of Stages Theatre Company. "Through movement, music, and community, Gerald discovers the confidence to embrace who he truly is - and that's a message we are proud to share with families."

The production features a cast including Layla Traufler as Gerald, Calvin Coplin as Cricket, Mimi Stelljes as Lion, Airon Manson as Elephant, Asher Rilen as Monkey, Ella Bloss as Crane, Miriam Gilbertson as Zebra, Feven Harder as Djembe, Maia Kelly as Meerkat, Willow Lewer as Meerkat, Hazel Smith as Meerkat, and Penelope Talatinick as Antelope.

The creative team for Giraffes Can't Dance includes Artistic Director STC Sandy Boren-Barrett, Threads Artistic Director Karen Charles, Director Kymani Queen, Choreographer Malia Craft, Music Director JC Lippold, Stage Manager Emily Carey, Technical Director Justin Anderson, Lighting Designer Alice Endo, Set Designer Tiffany Fier, Costume & Make-Up Designer Samantha Fromm Haddow, Props Designer Jim Hibbeler, Sound Designer Gretchen Katt, Wardrobe Supervisor Christa Ludwig, and Production Manager Melanie Salmon-Peterson. The production also features First Job in the Arts mentees Merary Campos (Choreography), Sebastian Romano (Costume Design), and Sky Smith (Props Design). Together, this dynamic team brings Gerald's story to life with colorful choreography, rich music, imaginative design, and the uplifting spirit of the savanna. All performances are approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

