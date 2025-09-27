Review: KEITH URBAN HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Keith Urban brought the perfect mix of energy, emotion, and guitar-shredding talent to the Grand Casino Amphitheater in Hinckley, Minnesota on Thursday night. With a packed crowd and a setlist that spanned decades of hits, fan favorites, and a few surprise covers, the country superstar gave a performance that felt personal, polished, and full of life.

The night kicked off with “Straight Line,” setting the pace for a show that never lost momentum. “Where the Blacktop Ends” and “Long Hot Summer” followed, both met with huge cheers and plenty of singing from the crowd. Urban looked completely in his element—smiling, moving around the stage, and interacting with fans in a way that felt totally genuine.

One of the standout moments early on was “Messed Up As Me,” a newer song that landed beautifully live. It’s always a gamble introducing fresh material in a set packed with hits, but Urban sold it effortlessly. Then came a string of classics—“Better Life,” “Somewhere in My Car,” “Cop Car”—each one delivered with a fresh energy, like he was playing them for the first time.

Midway through the night, he slipped in a clever blend of “Days Go By” with a snippet of Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” which got a huge reaction from the crowd. It was a fun surprise that kept things current without feeling forced. “’Til Summer Comes Around” brought a quieter, more emotional moment, and “Heart Like A Hometown” followed with that signature Keith Urban warmth and nostalgia.

Later, he cranked things back up with a mash-up of “Kiss a Girl” and “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me,” which got just about everyone on their feet. “The Fighter” and “Somebody Like You” were big singalongs, and “One Too Many” kept the tempo high as the night went on.

The B-stage moment was a real highlight. Urban stepped away from the lights for a stripped-down set featuring “Pink Pony Club” (a bold, unexpected choice) and the always emotional “You’ll Think of Me.” It was raw, real, and showed off just how versatile he is—not just a performer, but a storyteller.

He followed with “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” drenched in smoky blue lighting, then tore into “Wasted Time” with a bonus blast of “Folsom Prison Blues” thrown in for good measure. The energy in the amphitheater at that point was electric.

After a short break, he returned for an encore with “Stupid Boy,” delivered with real emotional weight. Then came the surprise of the night: a full-throttle cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give,” which turned into a giant singalong. He closed the show with “You Look Good in My Shirt,” ending on a playful, high-energy note that left the crowd buzzing.

Keith Urban’s show in Hinckley was more than just a concert—it was a reminder of how good live music can make you feel. The mix of big hits, heartfelt ballads, unexpected covers, and his connection with the audience made for a night to remember. He’s still one of the best in the game, and this show proved it.

Thank you Keith Urban for a great night of music! We hope to have you back in Minnesota again soon!

All photos by Jared Fessler

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...