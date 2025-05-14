Review: & JULIET at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens if Juliet doesn’t die at the end of Romeo & Juliet? That’s the bold (and surprisingly heartwarming) premise behind & Juliet, now playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis through May 18. This energetic, genre-bending musical takes Shakespeare’s tragic heroine and gives her a second act—one where she gets to live, love, and belt out pop hits from the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.

Let’s just say: it’s not your high school English class’s Shakespeare.

Rachel Simone Webb steps into Juliet’s shoes with confidence and charisma, making the iconic character feel young, modern, and fiercely independent. Her vocals are jaw-dropping—whether she’s taking on “Roar” or “Since U Been Gone,” she hits every emotional note with intention. There’s a sincerity to her performance that grounds all the glitter and spectacle.

This show is loud, colorful, and constantly winking at the audience, thanks in part to a clever framing device: Shakespeare himself (played with hilarious flair by Corey Mach) is reworking the ending of his famous tragedy with the help of his wife Anne Hathaway—yes, that Anne Hathaway—who’s portrayed with equal parts warmth and sass by Broadway veteran Teal Wicks. Their back-and-forth commentary keeps the show self-aware and breezy, adding an extra layer of storytelling that somehow works.

There’s a lot of heart in the supporting roles. Nick Drake, as Juliet’s Best Friend May, brings humor, vulnerability, and nuance to a role that explores gender identity in a way that’s refreshingly matter-of-fact. Daniel Maldonado is a surprisingly sweet and goofy Romeo, and Kathryn Allison is an absolute powerhouse as Angélique—her comedic timing and vocal chops are undeniable.

The cast is stacked with talent. From Paul-Jordan Jansen’s booming Lance to Mateus Leite Cardoso’s awkwardly lovable François, the ensemble moves with the kind of precision and energy you expect from a big Broadway tour—but with a sense of joy that doesn’t always come standard.

Visually, the show is a stunner. The choreography is sharp and athletic, the costumes are a mix of period flair and pop-punk edge, and the lighting design knows exactly when to crank up the drama or pull things back for a more intimate moment.

If jukebox musicals aren’t usually your thing, this one might still win you over. The Max Martin catalog (yes, that Max Martin—hitmaker behind dozens of pop classics) is surprisingly well-suited to telling Juliet’s story through a contemporary lens. The songs aren’t just crowd-pleasers—they move the story forward and deepen the characters.

What makes & Juliet stand out, though, is its spirit. It’s a celebration of choice, identity, and rewriting the story you thought you had to live. It’s cheeky, inclusive, romantic, and proud of it all.

If you’re looking for a fun night out that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still lands a few powerful punches, this is the one. The Orpheum is buzzing with energy, and it’s clear that this cast is having the time of their lives—and audiences are right there with them.

For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Matthew Murphy

