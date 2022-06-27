Review: BILLY GILMAN at Lush Lounge And Theater

Billy Gilman is a singer/song writer. He released the hit single "One Voice," back in 2000. He has sold millions of albums and received numerous awards including Academy of Country Music, The Country Music Association, Billboard Magazine, and the American Music Association.

Billy came back with new music and a new sound. He made it to the finale of NBC's The Voice.

He performed at the Lush Lounge & Theater for Pride on June 25th. He sang a varity of songs including a Adele, Celine Dion, and even his earlier One Voice and Oklahoma. The crowed was into it and there was not only the feeling of enjoying out door music but a feeling of nostalgia and Pride! His band did a couple songs as well and there was a lot of energy in his performance along with his incredible sound!

Thank you Billy for sharing your talent with us in Minneapolis during Pride! We hope to have you back soon!

Photos by Jared Fessler