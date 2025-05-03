Review: ANYTHIG GOES at Lakeshore Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s nothing like a tap-happy cruise ship full of crooks, heiresses, nightclub singers, and lovesick stowaways to wrap up a theater season—and Lakeshore Players’ production of Anything Goes does it with charm, laughs, and plenty of toe-tapping tunes.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway’s Kyle Weiler, this production of Cole Porter’s classic musical is fast, funny, and full of life. The S.S. American sets sail with all the chaos you’d expect: mistaken identities, absurd disguises, and tangled love stories—all set to one of the most iconic scores in musical theater.

Leading the charge is Drew Reynhout as Billy Crocker, whose boyish energy and solid vocals make him easy to root for. Opposite him, Mira Davis brings a classic elegance to Hope Harcourt, the debutante caught between duty and true love. Hope Nordquist delivers a knockout performance as Reno Sweeney, mixing powerhouse vocals with confident stage presence—her “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” is a true highlight.

Adam Bloom’s take on Moonface Martin is delightfully over-the-top, balancing goofy antics with great comedic timing. He pairs perfectly with Marley Ritchie’s flirty and fabulous Erma. And Lewis Youngren is a scene-stealer as the oddly endearing Lord Evelyn Oakleigh—his solo in Act II is a comedic gem.

The ensemble is one of this show’s biggest strengths. Julia Bell, Sarah Christenson, Brooklyn Klekamp, and Julie Hatlestad light up the stage as Reno’s “Angels,” and the Sailor Quartet—Joey Brueske, Thomas Friebe, Thomas D. Nelson, and Alex Robinson—keep the rhythm going with slick choreography and harmonies. Even the supporting characters, like Erika Soukup’s no-nonsense Purser and Christopher Taykalo’s befuddled Elijah Whitney, add plenty of flavor to this lively cruise.

It’s clear this cast is having a blast, and that energy is contagious. Assistant director Junia Morrow summed it up best: “We’re building a world onstage where joy is contagious.” Mission accomplished. The audience was laughing, clapping, and even humming along to favorites like “You’re the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The technical elements round out the experience nicely. Justin Hooper’s multi-level set evokes the glamor of a 1930s ocean liner, and Meghan Kent’s costumes are a feast of flapper fringe and sailor stripes. Lighting by Alex Clark and sound design by Laura Felde keep things crisp, and the band, under music director Natalie McComas, does Porter’s score justice without overpowering the cast.

In a world that could use more lightness and laughter, Anything Goes delivers just that. It’s silly, stylish, and full of heart—everything you want in a classic musical comedy. Lakeshore Players ends their season on a joyful, high-kicking note.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Sobottka Photography

Reader Reviews