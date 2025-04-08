News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SECRET WARRIORS World Premiere Drama At History Theatre

The play is inspired by the stories of the Japanese Americans who served as translators and interrogators for the U.S. Armed Forces.

By: Apr. 08, 2025
Check out photos of SECRET WARRIROS World Premiere at History Theatre, directed by Lily Tung Crystal, running now – April 19, 2025.

They are the warriors you don’t know. Inspired by the stories of the Japanese Americans who served as translators and interrogators for the U.S. Armed Forces, Secret Warriors features two men, Koji Kimura and Tamio Takahashi, who took extraordinary risks to save their fellow soldiers in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

As the eyes and ears of General MacArthur, they saved countless Allied lives and shortened the war by two years. Discover their compelling personal journeys and heartfelt love stories set against the backdrop of the war and the incarceration of their families.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding

Song Kim, Stephanie Anne Bertumen, Josh Kwon

Paul LaNave, Josh Kwon, Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Song Kim, Clay Man Soo.

Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Clay Man Soo, Tony Larkin, Stephanie Anne Bertumen, Kendall Kent.

Stephanie Anne Bertumen, Clay Man Soo.

Kendall Kent, Erik Ohno Dagoberg.

Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Josh Kwon, Clay Man Soo, Song Kim.

Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Tony Larkin, Paul LaNave.

Clay Man Soo, Rich Remedios.

