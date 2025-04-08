Photos: SECRET WARRIORS World Premiere Drama At History Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos of SECRET WARRIROS World Premiere at History Theatre, directed by Lily Tung Crystal, running now – April 19, 2025.

They are the warriors you don’t know. Inspired by the stories of the Japanese Americans who served as translators and interrogators for the U.S. Armed Forces, Secret Warriors features two men, Koji Kimura and Tamio Takahashi, who took extraordinary risks to save their fellow soldiers in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

As the eyes and ears of General MacArthur, they saved countless Allied lives and shortened the war by two years. Discover their compelling personal journeys and heartfelt love stories set against the backdrop of the war and the incarceration of their families.

