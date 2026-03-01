Review: DISNEY ON ICE ROAD TRIP ADVENTURE at Target Center Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you’ve ever walked into the Target Center before a Disney show, you know the vibe — glittery dresses, light-up toys, excited kids bouncing in their seats. Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures, presented by Feld Entertainment, totally lives up to that energy. It’s in Minneapolis now through March 1st, and it’s a really fun night out for families.

One of the coolest parts? It’s not just a sit-and-watch show. There’s actual audience participation. A few lucky kids get invited down to the ice to play carnival-style games with the characters and even join dance parties with Disney princesses. The crowd goes wild every time someone’s name gets called, and it makes the whole thing feel personal and exciting.

The skating is great, but the human acrobats really steal some moments. There are big lifts, flips, and tricks that make you hold your breath for a second. It’s not just cute — it’s impressive. You can tell these performers are incredibly talented.

The big screen projections behind the skaters help bring each Disney world to life. When the show moves from the ocean with Moana to the Pride Lands in The Lion King or the snowy scenes of Frozen, the whole arena changes with it. It keeps things moving and makes every segment feel different.

The lineup of stories is packed with favorites. Moana features “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” and the crowd definitely sings along. The Lion King brings “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Toy Story 4 shows up with Woody and Forky for some laughs, and of course Frozen delivers those Elsa and Anna moments everyone waits for.

It was also pretty special knowing two cast members — Minnesota natives Kenny Short and Georgia VanOffereren — were performing in front of a hometown crowd. That local connection made it feel even more meaningful.

Overall, Road Trip Adventures is colorful, upbeat, and just plain fun. It’s the kind of show where kids leave smiling (and probably asking for snacks), and parents leave pleasantly surprised at how entertaining it was for them too. If you’re looking for something family-friendly and high energy in Minneapolis, this one’s worth checking out.

All photos are courtesy of Disney On Ice and Field Entertainment

