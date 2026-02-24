Interview: Savannah Stevenson of THE MUSIC MAN at NIACC Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Photo courtesy of Savannah Stevenson

As the touring production of The Music Man makes its way to Mason City, Iowa, it feels less like just another tour stop and more like a homecoming. After all, this is the hometown of composer Meredith Willson—the very place that inspired River City.

Taking on the role of Mrs. Paroo is Savannah, who brings warmth, wit, and quiet strength to Marian’s devoted mother. Her portrayal captures the heart of the show: a woman who sees the world clearly but still chooses hope, love, and possibility. Whether delivering a sharp line or sharing a tender moment with Marian, Savannah gives Mrs. Paroo a sincerity that resonates long after the curtain falls.

Audiences can catch Savannah and the company when the production plays at NIACC Performing Arts on March 3 and 4, 2026. We caught up with her ahead of the Mason City performances to talk about stepping into this beloved role and what it means to bring the story to the place where it all began.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production of The Music Man?

I love playing Mrs. Paroo because she brings heart and emotional grounding to the story. As an immigrant and a widow, she offers a perspective that sets her apart from the other River City townsfolk. She sees Harold Hill clearly for who he is, yet she also embraces the joy and hope he brings to River City—and to her daughter. Mrs. Paroo is warm, joyful, and wonderfully forthright, and it’s a delight to bring her to life on stage.

What is one of your favorite songs in The Music Man?

While the show is full of iconic hits, my favorite is “Wells Fargo Wagon.” It’s playful and a little silly, but at its core, it celebrates a beautiful sense of possibility—the starting place for all good things.

Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo and Elliott Andrews as Harrold Hill

Photo courtesy of The Music Man on tour

What is your favorite moment in The Music Man?

As the “Mama” in The Music Man and a mother in real life, my favorite moment is standing on stage with my show daughter, Marian, as she sings “My White Knight.” Every parent recognizes those precious moments when a child reveals who they are, what they long for, and what stirs their soul. In that scene, Mrs. Paroo glimpses a part of Marian’s heart she hadn’t fully understood before, and it gently shifts their relationship. And of course, I have the privilege of an onstage seat each night to hear our sublime leading lady, Elizabeth D’Aiuto, sing this iconic song—my eyes are never dry.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production of The Music Man?

I hope audiences leave with two truths. First, that sense of possibility found in “Wells Fargo Wagon” echoes throughout the score. I hope people walk away feeling inspired—recognizing that possibility, paired with even the smallest action, can spark change, healing, and growth in our lives and communities.

Second, I hope audiences are reminded of the power of shared experiences. Live music—whether watching or performing—seeing a show, going to a movie, attending a town hall—these communal moments unite us and create meaning in our lives. Let’s all get out to the theater more often!

Thank you Savannah for your time! We look forward to seeing the show!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.